Upstate youth pastor faces more charges after allegedly videoing girls in shower

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Daniel Kellan Mayfield(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate youth pastor is facing additional charges after allegedly videoing girls in the shower of an Upstate church.

Deputies initially said 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield, who admitted to videotaping a woman while she was in the shower in May of 2023, was charged with five counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

According to newly released arrest warrants, admitted to recording and creating a digital file of one or more naked minors victim using the restroom and changing clothes in April, May and July of 2022.

Mayfield was additionally charged with three more counts of voyeurism and five more counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

MORE NEWS: Report: Upstate youth pastor admits to videoing woman in shower

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Bon Secours St. Francis settled a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of paying kickbacks to...
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 5-year-old in Greenville County

Latest News

Mary Shelley Show coming to Greenville
Juneteenth: Reclaiming black history in Spartanburg
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens
Stephen William Wargo
Deputies: Ga man sentenced for traveling to NC to engage in illicit sex acts with minor