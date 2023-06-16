Western NC hit by overnight earthquake

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake was reported in West Canton, North Carolina overnight.

The USGS said the 2.1 magnitude quake hit around 12:52 a.m. and had a depth of 0 kilometers.

According to the agency, the earthquake 2.6 miles north of West Canton, 16.7 miles west of Asheville and 28.1 miles northwest of Hendersonville.

