Western NC hit by overnight earthquake

WEST CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake was reported in West Canton, North Carolina overnight.

The USGS said the 2.1 magnitude quake hit around 12:52 a.m. and had a depth of 0 kilometers.

According to the agency, the earthquake 2.6 miles north of West Canton, 16.7 miles west of Asheville and 28.1 miles northwest of Hendersonville.

