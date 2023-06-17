1 dead after Saturday morning crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash early Saturday morning that left one person dead.

According to Troopers, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Ross Road.

SCHP says a person driving a 1999 Chevy truck went off the road and overturned several times.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim yet.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.