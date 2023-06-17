1 dead after Saturday morning crash in Greenwood Co.
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash early Saturday morning that left one person dead.
According to Troopers, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Ross Road.
SCHP says a person driving a 1999 Chevy truck went off the road and overturned several times.
The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim yet.
