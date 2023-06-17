1 dead after Saturday morning crash in Greenwood Co.

(Arizona's Family)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash early Saturday morning that left one person dead.

According to Troopers, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Ross Road.

SCHP says a person driving a 1999 Chevy truck went off the road and overturned several times.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim yet.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 5-year-old in Greenville County
Western NC hit by overnight earthquake
Crews respond to drowning in Hart County
Crews searching water after father disappears trying to save son in Hart Co.
Bon Secours St. Francis settled a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of paying kickbacks to...
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks

Latest News

Raquel Leal Dillon Lowery
NC woman facing murder charge after shooting in McDowell Co.
Residents celebrate Juneteenth during block party in Spartanburg
Crews respond to drowning in Hart County
Crews respond to drowning in Hart County
Suspect charged after chase in Spartanburg County
Suspect charged after chase in Spartanburg County