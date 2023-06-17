Columbia Metropolitan Airport complete power outage caused by drainage leak

Columbia Metropolitan Airport power outage
Columbia Metropolitan Airport power outage
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) reports a complete power failure on the airside of the terminal.

Airport administration said around 2 a.m. on June 17, a drainage leak caused the main electrical power bus to short resulting in a power outage on the secured side of the airport.

CAE members and electricians have been onsite since the outage happened and working to restore power to the terminal part of the airport according to officials.

“The CAE team acted quickly and has been working tirelessly with maintenance professionals to restore power to the terminal,” said Mike Gula, CAE’s Executive Director. “We’re doing everything we can to help our passengers traveling today navigate this inconvenience. We’re thankful to see only minor flight delays and no cancellations at this time.”

Inbound and outbound flights can operate but may be delayed and passengers will board and deboard using ground access according to officials.

Officials add that due to the power outage, there are no concessions working and no air conditioning in the terminal currently.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Western NC hit by overnight earthquake
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 5-year-old in Greenville County
Crews respond to drowning in Hart County
Crews searching water after father disappears trying to save son in Hart Co.
Bon Secours St. Francis settled a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of paying kickbacks to...
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks

Latest News

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
One-year-old boy dead after being struck by vehicle in Oconee Co.
1 dead after Saturday morning crash in Greenwood Co.
Raquel Leal Dillon Lowery
NC woman facing murder charge after shooting in McDowell Co.
Residents celebrate Juneteenth during block party in Spartanburg