Crews searching after reported drowning at Hart Co. campground

A drowning occurred.
A drowning occurred.(MGN / Pixabay)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to Paynes Creek Campground Friday night to investigate a reported drowning.

Deputies said crews responded to the area at around 6:30 p.m. after someone reported the incident.

According to deputies, the incident began when a child was reportedly tubing behind a boat when they fell off into the water.

Deputies stated that the child’s father allegedly jumped in the water to help them. However, he went under the water and never surfaced. Thankfully, the child was picked up by someone on a jet ski who was nearby.

Deputies said they are still searching for the father, but they have reason to believe he passed away. They added that they are focusing on an area of water 500 to 600 yards away from the shore and plan to continue their search Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Bon Secours St. Francis settled a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of paying kickbacks to...
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 5-year-old in Greenville County
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns

Latest News

Do we need it or not? Greenville County leaders still at odds over budget tax increase
Do we need it or not? Greenville County leaders still at odds over tax increase
Do we need it or not? Greenville County leaders still at odds over budget tax increase
Do we need it or not? Greenville County leaders still at odds over budget tax increase
Covering the Courts: Suspect from massive search to appear in court
Portion of I-26 closed for repairs
Section of I-26 in Spartanburg Co. to close for emergency repairs