Crews searching after reported drowning at Hart Co. campground

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to Paynes Creek Campground Friday night to investigate a reported drowning.

Deputies said crews responded to the area at around 6:30 p.m. after someone reported the incident.

According to deputies, the incident began when a child was reportedly tubing behind a boat when they fell off into the water.

Deputies stated that the child’s father allegedly jumped in the water to help them. However, he went under the water and never surfaced. Thankfully, the child was picked up by someone on a jet ski who was nearby.

Deputies said they are still searching for the father, but they have reason to believe he passed away. They added that they are focusing on an area of water 500 to 600 yards away from the shore and plan to continue their search Saturday.

