Do we need it or not? Greenville County leaders still at odds over tax increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County could vote to increase taxes for the first time in 30 years this Tuesday, but that’s only if the council can agree. In order to pass a tax increase, council needs a super-majority of 8 votes in favor of the proposed budget.

At the last meeting, where more than 100 people showed up, council voted to pass the draft budget with a mill increase of 7 percent. That means for a $100,000 home—you’d be paying about $28 more a year in taxes. But that was just the first vote, next Tuesday is the final vote. Council member Rick Bradley, who originally voted in favor of the increase, has changed his mind and is now asking for a lower increase. Leaving the fate of Greenville’s next budget in the air.

“There is absolutely no way to pass a budget this year without a tax increase,” said Councilman Ennis Fant, who was one of the original 8 to vote in favor of the increase.

His stance hasn’t changed.

“Just because you have growth doesn’t mean you get enough money to provide services as you have more people, then demand for services increases,” he said.

Take the average home value of $350,000, councilers say with the current mill rate, they’d need 221 new homes to afford the salary of one new deputy.

“The state doesn’t give us the option to fold our arms and not pass the budget because we’re mad. Grow up and pass the budget,” said Fant.

Other leaders believe there are other options.

“I’ve got it all spelled out. I’ve been working with people and some other councilmen, and I think we’ve got a plan,” said councilman Steve Shaw who voted against the budget and tax increase.

Shaw is against the increase, because he just doesn’t see the need.

“The change has been taking a new direction, buying stuff that we’re not used to buying,” he said.

His proposal includes not increasing the funding for things like land for affordable housing, Greenlink, and not adding new employee positions.

“Still, I think we can cut the mileage down to zero [increase] and still provide all the services we’re providing now,” he said.

But again, it takes 8 to make an increase happen. And with only 7 ‘yes’s’ currently, even council is unsure what will happen if no consensus is reached, this situation has never happen before.

“Go back to the drawing table and make some more adjustments to it,” said Shaw.

“If we don’t pass the budget, immediately you’re going to lose 367 employees,” said Fant.

The county has until the end of this month to approve a budget. Chairman Dan Tripp told FOX Carolina if there is no consensus Tuesday night, he’ll hold a press conference Wednesday to talk about what happens going forward.

