NC woman facing murder charge after shooting in McDowell Co.

Raquel Leal Dillon Lowery
Raquel Leal Dillon Lowery(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday night that left one person dead.

Deputies say they responded to Salvage Drive in Old Fort around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 29-year-old Robert Dylan Branch dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they identified 50-year-old Raquel Leal Dillon Lowery as the shooter and took her into custody shortly after.

Lowery is being charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 5-year-old in Greenville County
Western NC hit by overnight earthquake
Bon Secours St. Francis settled a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of paying kickbacks to...
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks
Artis Rajae Cook-Carter
Deputies charge suspect who dragged deputy with car during traffic stop

Latest News

Residents celebrate Juneteenth during block party in Spartanburg
Crews respond to drowning in Hart County
Crews respond to drowning in Hart County
Suspect charged after chase in Spartanburg County
Suspect charged after chase in Spartanburg County
Lane closure on I-26 due to bridge repair
Lane closure on I-26 due to bridge repair