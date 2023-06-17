NC woman facing murder charge after shooting in McDowell Co.

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday night that left one person dead.

Deputies say they responded to Salvage Drive in Old Fort around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 29-year-old Robert Dylan Branch dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they identified 50-year-old Raquel Leal Dillon Lowery as the shooter and took her into custody shortly after.

Lowery is being charged with murder.

