One-year-old boy dead after being struck by vehicle in Oconee Co.

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says a one-year-old boy from Asheville, NC was fatally hit by a motor vehicle Saturday.

Officials say they were called to Devils Fork State Park at Lake Jocassee, near Salem, just after 1:45 p.m.

Officials say the family tells them they were walking with the child towards their car in a parking lot, when the child “darted out ahead from between two vehicles and was struck.”

The Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

