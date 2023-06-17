Section of I-26 in Spartanburg Co. to close for emergency repairs

Portion of I-26 closed for repairs
Portion of I-26 closed for repairs(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced that the right lane of I-26 westbound near mile marker 31.5 will close for emergency repairs this week.

Officials said crews are repairing a section of the bridge deck there. They added that they believe the work will finish sometime in the next week.

Drivers in this area are asked to plan their route and drive safely around road work zones.

