Suspects taken into custody in Greenville following reported break-in

Law enforcement at White Horse Road
Law enforcement at White Horse Road(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said multiple suspects were taken into custody Friday following a reported break-in in Greenville County.

Multiple people reached out, reporting that law enforcement was at the intersection of Farrs Bridge Road and White Horse Road.

Dispatch officials said deputies were investigating a break-in nearby and had taken the suspects into custody at the intersection.

Officials didn’t give any other details about the suspects or the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Bon Secours St. Francis settled a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of paying kickbacks to...
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 5-year-old in Greenville County
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns

Latest News

Portion of I-26 closed for repairs
Section of I-26 in Spartanburg Co. to close for emergency repairs
You Decide: 2024 Republican Race
Trump in Pickens
Georgia Man Sentenced