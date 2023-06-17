Suspects taken into custody in Greenville following reported break-in

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said multiple suspects were taken into custody Friday following a reported break-in in Greenville County.

Multiple people reached out, reporting that law enforcement was at the intersection of Farrs Bridge Road and White Horse Road.

Dispatch officials said deputies were investigating a break-in nearby and had taken the suspects into custody at the intersection.

Officials didn’t give any other details about the suspects or the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

