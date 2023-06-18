GCSO: 3 injured in overnight shooting during large gathering

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left three people injured.

Deputies say they were called to the Staunton Bridge Community Center just before 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies also learned two others with gunshot wounds had already been taken to the hospital.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during a large gathering in the parking lot, but there are no suspects in custody.

All three victims are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

