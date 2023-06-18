Hot Father’s Day ahead of First Alert Weather Days next week for rain

By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hot and dry conditions continue into Father’s Day, then rain arrives and sticks around all week! First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Monday through Thursday.

First Alert Headlines

  • Dry with highs nearing 90 Sunday
  • First Alert Weather Days for rain starting Monday through Thursday
  • Unsettled with rain, storms, and milder weather next week

You’ll want to soak up the beautiful weather we have for Father’s Day because it’s the last dry day we have for a while. Sunday is beautiful with plenty of sun, but it’s also hot with highs in the mid 80s to around 90. You are good to go for whatever you have planned to celebrate Dad!

Mostly sunny and hot
Mostly sunny and hot(Fox Carolina)

If your weekend is extended by the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, this is the day to focus more on indoor activities. A storm system tracking across the Southeast brings a round of showers and storms on and off throughout the day, keeping things on the soggier side. Take it as an opportunity to relax, or maybe catch up on some housework. Because your plans will be impacted by the rain, we’ve issued First Alert Weather Days. Highs dip back to the mid 70s to low 80s, with humidity levels ticking back up.

Heavy rain for several days will be possible
Heavy rain for several days will be possible(Fox Carolina)
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Monday
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Monday(WHNS)

The rainy weather sticks around all week so get those indoor activities ready. It’s going to be a tough week for the kiddos as they get stuck inside for what is looking like a full week. The rain chances remain through at least Saturday with most days featuring waves of rain, steady at times making it difficult to get outside.

Prolonged rainy spell ahead
Prolonged rainy spell ahead(Fox Carolina)

The prolonged rain as well as it coming down heavy at times leads to flooding concerns especially as rainfall totals start to stack up by the end of the day Tuesday and continue to increase each day into the weekend. By Friday night, most of us have picked up two to six inches of rain! Watch for overflowing creeks and rivers and areas prone to flooding seeing issues by Wednesday.

Monday through Friday night
Monday through Friday night(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

