Man in custody after stabbing inside Upstate gas station

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another man inside an Upstate gas station.

Deputies say they responded to the Spinx at 498 The Parkway around 10 a.m. after a man was stabbed following an altercation with another customer.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say the suspect was taken into custody shortly later, but his identity has not been released yet.

