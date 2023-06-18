New details in deadly clash between suspect, McCormick County deputy

McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on...
McCormick County deputies, SLED, and other agencies respond to an officer involved shooting on Sunday.((WRDW/WAGT))
By Ashley Campbell and Meredith McCoy
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Monday released more information about an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead in McCormick County.

On Sunday morning, deputies with the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls of a suspicious person around Greenfield Road and Mears Lane. The sheriff’s agency said the calls came in at 7:40 a.m.

Once a deputy arrived, the suspect opened fire at a deputy, who shot back.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

A deputy and the suspect were both shot.

The suspect, later identified as Obed Barba, 20, died at the scene. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. SLED says its goal “is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.”

The incident in McCormick County was the 17th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office had no officer-involved shootings last year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Arthur Lawson
Man accused of stabbing inside Upstate gas station charged
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
One-year-old boy dead after being struck by car in Oconee Co.
Three injured in Greenville Co. shooting
GCSO: 3 injured in overnight shooting during large gathering
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Generic Water
Hart Co. Coroner identifies body of missing father found in lake Hartwell

Latest News

Deputies investigating after three shot in front of Greenville night club
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret forms, likely to become first hurricane of the season
Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise
Masked, armed suspects robbed Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard on June 18. One of the...
Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise