Pre-teen disappears from view, drowns in Georgia lake

Habersham County officials respond to drowning at Lake Russell, near Mt. Airy
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MT. AIRY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Habersham Co. Sheriff’s Office says a pre-teen boy lost his life while swimming in lake Russell.

Officials say they were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to reports that the boy was swimming, when he disappeared from view.

Officials say the victim was found in about 10 feet of water and medical care was given immediately.

Deputies say “He was rushed to Mount Airy Town Hall, where a medical helicopter was waiting. The AirLife Georgia 14 flight crew joined Habersham County Emergency Services personnel in trying to revive the 12-year-old victim but were unsuccessful.”

Officials say the Habersham County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more details.

In addition to this drowning, the body of a man was recovered from a different Georgia lake on Saturday. This victim’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed:

Hart Co. Coroner identifies body of missing father found in lake Hartwell

