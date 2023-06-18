Second day of Juneteenth celebration in Asheville canceled after Saturday night shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The second day of the Juneteenth Festival in Asheville has been canceled following a shooting that happened at the end of the festival on Saturday night.

The 2-day festival was scheduled to pick back up at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

People can begin picking up items left behind at Pack Square starting at 10 a.m.

