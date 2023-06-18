Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York

FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.(Credit: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEDOM, N.Y. (AP) — A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

Two of the passengers in the sister’s 2005 Ford Focus, 17-year old Havanah S. Lopez and 6-year old Molly Kibler, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after noon Saturday in the town of Freedom, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, and a 4-year old passenger were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Her brother, Evan R. Klink, 21, who was driving the 2006 Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station for evaluation. A passenger in his car, 19-year old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

It is not yet clear if the passengers in either cars were also related to the drivers. The crash remained under investigation on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Generic Water
Hart Co. Coroner identifies body of missing father found in lake Hartwell
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
One-year-old boy dead after being struck by car in Oconee Co.
Western NC hit by overnight earthquake
1 dead after Saturday morning crash in Greenwood Co.

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
Saturday marks the eighth anniversary of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown...
Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden dedicated
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, and teammate Diana Taurasi, left, watch from...
Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury