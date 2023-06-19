3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said three people were shot in front of Club Reign overnight.

The department said at around midnight, police were called to the club for shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that one shooter shot a gun at several people in front of the club after being kicked out.

According to police, three people were struck and taken to the hospital.

The suspect was located and detained along with the gun.

Police said the suspect has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and more charges are to follow later Monday.

