Anderson County Coroner’s Office investigating homicide

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office says a man’s death was ruled a homicide on Sunday.

Officials say they were called to Henry Thomas Rd. in Belton by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were investigating another complaint in the area, and while going to talk to occupants of the residence, they discovered a victim with apparent traumatic injuries.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 50-year-old Paul Owen.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed the victim died from blunt force trauma.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

