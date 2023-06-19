Anderson County deputies looking for runaway 14-year-old

Nahdya White
Nahdya White(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old who ran away Friday night.

According to deputies, Nahdya White ran away from Mountain View Road.

White is described five foot five with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

