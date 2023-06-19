Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating after two suspects robbed a restaurant and held the employees at gunpoint on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. after two suspects, armed and wearing masks, left the property. Police said they worked together to hold the employees at gunpoint while taking money from the business.

The suspects in the robbery have not yet been identified. One of the suspects captured in surveillance video at the restaurant is wearing a hat and a shirt with the Tropical Grille logo.

Masked suspect caught on surveillance video during robbery at Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard in Greenville. (Provided by restaurant)

A spokesperson for the restaurant said they don’t have a current employee who matches the build and size of the individual in the photos, but believe it could be an acquaintance of a previous or current employee. This remains under investigation.

Tropical Grille said their employees involved in the incident are shaken up but otherwise unharmed.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects should call 23-CRIME.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.