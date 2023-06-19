Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Gaffney overnight.

According to the coroner, 50-year-old Velvet Denise Foster was found in the front yard of a home that was under construction on Catawba Road around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The coroner said Foster had a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Anderson County Coroner’s Office investigating homicide

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.