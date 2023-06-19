Deputies looking for two kids who ran away in Greenville

Young and Williams
Young and Williams(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two kids who ran away in Greenville Sunday morning.

Deputies said 14-year-old Charlee La’asia Young and 11-year-old Rahking Germonte Williams were last seen around 11 a.m. on 8th Street in Woodside.

Young is described as five foot five and 100 pounds with brownish hair and brown eyes. Young was last seen wearing dark washed ripped jeans with a crop top sweatshirt.

Williams is described as five foot and 72 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Williams was last seen earing grey sweatpants.

The Sheriff’s Office mentioned that both kids have a history of running away and might possibly be on a scooter or skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-271-5210.

