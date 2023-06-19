Deputies warn of fake passport website causing identity theft

Passport scam
Passport scam(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement sent out a warning of a website that is causing people to have their identity information stolen.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, people are giving information such as their full name, date of birth and social security number to a website called uspassport.online which is not a legit website.

Anyone looking for information to get an actual passport should go through the U.S. Travel Department.

If you or anyone you know are a victim of fraud or identity theft, you are encouraged to make a report to the Federal Trade Commission here.

If you believe your social security information has become violated, you may contact the social security commission here.

More resources about reporting fraud can be found here.

MORE NEWS: Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a stabbing inside and Upstate gas station
Man in custody after stabbing inside Upstate gas station
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
One-year-old boy dead after being struck by car in Oconee Co.
Three injured in Greenville Co. shooting
GCSO: 3 injured in overnight shooting during large gathering
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Generic Water
Hart Co. Coroner identifies body of missing father found in lake Hartwell

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say
Plans to expand housing in part of Simpsonville raising concerns
Plans to expand housing in part of Simpsonville raising concerns
Mindful Monday: Benefits of Lavender
Mindful Monday: Benefits of Lavender
Nahdya White
Anderson County deputies looking for runaway 14-year-old