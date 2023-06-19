Drug trafficking suspect caught in vent trying to escape jail, deputies say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects wanted in Georgia for drug trafficking were arrested in the Upstate over the weekend.

Deputies conducted a warrant service at a residence on Edna Drive, where the homeowner gave them consent to enter. They located 26-year-old Cassidy Loper and 31-year-old Lewis Stewart inside the home.

Loper and Stewart are facing charges for drug trafficking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and fugitive from justice.

The pair was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center to await extradition to Rabun County, Georgia.

Deputies said while in jail, Stewart tried to escape through a bathroom vent. Deputies established a perimeter around the jail but said Stewart was found and removed from the vehicle, never actually leaving the confines of the detention center.

