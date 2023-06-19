Family-friendly activities for a rainy week in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sometimes it rains and sometimes it shines...and sometimes it rains all week.

Below are some family-friendly ways to have some summer fun, without the sun.

Cake decorating competition - Bust out the aprons, mixing bowls and icing for a cake decorating competition. Bake a single layer of cake (or use a plain, store-bought cake) for each child. Choose a variety of icing colors and edible decorations, and give it a whirl! Another option is to use online photos for creative inspiration.

Scavenger hunt - Scavenger hunts can be done several ways, but here’s one example: Try cutting ten strips of blank paper to serve as clues. Number the papers one through ten. Write a clever clue or riddle that leads to the next clue on each paper. Be sure to incorporate well-known and accessible spots in your home. One clue could read something like, “It’s a very rainy day today...we need to dry off! Where should we go?” The next clue could be sitting in a place where towels are commonly used.

Cultural excursion - Select a country or continent at random, or choose one you or your child want to learn more about. Spend the entire day becoming experts on the region. Learn some of the language(s), try cooking or purchasing food, and watching movies or reading books from the region you chose.

Build a fort - Test out your architecture skills by building an indoor fort! Use pillows, blankets, furniture cushions, chairs, and whatever else you need to get the job done! There’s many ways to go about building a fort indoors. Try using rubber bands to create a bedsheet roof over some chairs. With safety in mind, try rearranging furniture to get some ideas for your fort.

Cardboard town - Whether you have one child or ten, creating a cardboard town can keep anyone entertained for hours. Go to your local hardware store, or anywhere you can pick up a few medium-to-large size boxes. Grab some markers or paint and let your child decorate the boxes as buildings in a town. Some ideas can include houses, a bank, grocery store, bakery, and school. Children can create rules for their town and assign roles. If you don’t want to create a whole town, or don’t have enough space, try creating one big cardboard house by attaching boxes to each other.

Home movie theater - Lights, camera, action! All you really need for an indoor cinema is some buttery popcorn, candy, and a great flick. Create a comfy seating area by arranging blankets and pillows on the floor.