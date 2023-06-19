Family-friendly activities for a rainy week in the Upstate
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sometimes it rains and sometimes it shines...and sometimes it rains all week.
Below are some family-friendly ways to have some summer fun, without the sun.
Indoor pools
- Greenville County Aquatic Complex (Greenville Co.) - The Greenville County Aquatic Complex has an indoor pool and fitness center. The complex offers a 3-Visit Membership for $8.00 for county residents ages 17 and younger. Non-county residents ages 17 and younger can purchase a 3-Visit Membership for $10. More membership options and information can be found by visiting the Greenville County Aquatic Complex’s website.
- Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center (Spartanburg Co.)- The Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center features a lap pool as well as a youth and family pool. Youth city residents can swim for free and youth non-residents are charged a $1.00 admission fee. For more information, visit the Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center website.
Museums
- The Children’s Museum of the Upstate (Greenville Co./Spartanburg Co.) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate has locations in Greenville and Spartanburg. Both locations have a variety of exhibits and activities designed for children. For the Greenville location: Children under age one are free, SC residents are charged a $13.00 admission fee and general admission is $18.00 per person. For the Spartanburg location: Children under age one are free, SC residents are charged $7.00 and general admission is $9.00 per person. For more information, visit The Children’s Museum of the Upstate’s Greenville and Spartanburg websites.
- Roper Mountain Science Center (Greenville Co.) - The Roper Mountain Science Center is a science-filled excursion. The Center features a planetarium, Dinosaur Adventure Trail, Butterfly Garden, and much more. Roper Mountain hosts their Summer Adventure program which runs from June 1 - July 29, Tuesdays through Saturdays. Families have the option to see a variety of special exhibits during these months. Adults are charged a $12.00 admission fee and children ages three to twelve are $10.00 per child.
- Upcountry History Museum (Greenville Co.) - The Upcountry History Museum is an engaging and visually appealing collection of Upstate history exhibits. The Museum’s several floors contain different presentations, videos, replicas and artifacts that relate to the multiple centuries of Upstate history. Children ages two and under have free admission, adults are charged $12.00 each and children ages three to eighteen are $9.00 each.
Play
- Big Air Trampoline Park (Anderson Co.) - Big Air Trampoline Park gives your child the chance to bounce off the walls. Big Air’s website says jumping surfaces include trampoline dodgeball courts, trampoline basketball, adventure courses, and more. There’s several options for hourly and daily passes listed on Big Air’s website.
- The Big E (Gaffney) - The Big E is located in Cherokee County. According to the Big E’s website, their facility features a movie theater, bowling, arcade, laser tag and more. For more information and pricing details, visit The Big E’s website.
- Kangaroo Jax (Greenville Co.) - Kangaroo Jax is an indoor fun zone featuring a kiddie Ferris wheel, carousel, bounce houses and more. Kangaroo Jax’s website says the facility measures 13,000 sq. ft. According to the website, General Monday to Friday Admission for children ages two to twelve is $12.00. General Saturday to Sunday Admission for children ages two to twelve is $15.00.
Indoor activities to try at home
- Cake decorating competition - Bust out the aprons, mixing bowls and icing for a cake decorating competition. Bake a single layer of cake (or use a plain, store-bought cake) for each child. Choose a variety of icing colors and edible decorations, and give it a whirl! Another option is to use online photos for creative inspiration.
- Scavenger hunt - Scavenger hunts can be done several ways, but here’s one example: Try cutting ten strips of blank paper to serve as clues. Number the papers one through ten. Write a clever clue or riddle that leads to the next clue on each paper. Be sure to incorporate well-known and accessible spots in your home. One clue could read something like, “It’s a very rainy day today...we need to dry off! Where should we go?” The next clue could be sitting in a place where towels are commonly used.
- Cultural excursion - Select a country or continent at random, or choose one you or your child want to learn more about. Spend the entire day becoming experts on the region. Learn some of the language(s), try cooking or purchasing food, and watching movies or reading books from the region you chose.
- Build a fort - Test out your architecture skills by building an indoor fort! Use pillows, blankets, furniture cushions, chairs, and whatever else you need to get the job done! There’s many ways to go about building a fort indoors. Try using rubber bands to create a bedsheet roof over some chairs. With safety in mind, try rearranging furniture to get some ideas for your fort.
- Cardboard town - Whether you have one child or ten, creating a cardboard town can keep anyone entertained for hours. Go to your local hardware store, or anywhere you can pick up a few medium-to-large size boxes. Grab some markers or paint and let your child decorate the boxes as buildings in a town. Some ideas can include houses, a bank, grocery store, bakery, and school. Children can create rules for their town and assign roles. If you don’t want to create a whole town, or don’t have enough space, try creating one big cardboard house by attaching boxes to each other.
- Home movie theater - Lights, camera, action! All you really need for an indoor cinema is some buttery popcorn, candy, and a great flick. Create a comfy seating area by arranging blankets and pillows on the floor.
- Fancy dinner night - Spend all day setting the scene for the perfect dinner. Choose an appetizer, entrée, and dessert and gather all of the ingredients you may need. Tidy up your home and create a fancy table setting. Design colorful menus with colored pencils. Get dressed in your best clothes, put on some fine dining music, and get “fancy.” This idea could serve as a surprise to a parent who comes home from work in the evening. Older children could role-play as waiters/waitresses, hosts, and cooks. Parents can use this idea as an opportunity to teach kids about table manners, cooking, cleaning, and more.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.