First Alert Weather Days through Friday for rain, flooding potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued Monday through Friday as waves of rain, widespread at times, move through the area leading to concern for flooding.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Days for rain starting Monday through Friday

Low risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening

Flooding concerns increase by Tuesday into late week

Rain is likely over the next several day. Tonight expect scattered downpours and with heaviest rain holding off until late Tuesday.

Threat for rain continues through Friday (Fox Carolina)

The rainy weather sticks around all week so get those indoor activities ready. It’s going to be a tough week for the kiddos (and us adults too!) as they get stuck inside for what is looking like a full week. Each day brings at scattered showers and storms to the area. While it won’t rain every minute of the day, it’s going to be hard to get outside with scattered showers and storms all day long and mostly cloudy skies between storms. The rain chances remain into the weekend.

Futuretrack rain mid-week (Fox Carolina)

The prolonged rain event combined with heavy downpours at times, leads to flooding concerns especially as rainfall totals start to stack up. By the end of the day Tuesday, most areas start to see creeks and small rivers and streams fill their banks along with areas prone to flooding seeing issues. And the rainfall continues to increase each day into the weekend. By Friday night, most of us have picked up three to seven inches of rain! Be thinking ahead to what you may need to do by late week if you live in a flood prone area.

Could see up to 5" in some areas. (Fox Carolina)

Tracks toward the Caribbean this weekend (Fox Carolina)

Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic. It is expected to the first hurricane of the season by late week. It is expected to head into the Caribbean, then potentially affect the U.S. However, it’s too early to nail down any areas impacted.

