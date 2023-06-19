Legislators fear S.C. ethics law ‘blasted wide open’ after judge rules in campaign fundraising lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A recent court ruling could have a major effect on how much money can flow into South Carolina elections and the extent to which the public may know about it.

Some lawmakers are calling it a victory for free speech and their abilities to have a true voice in the political process, while others fear the ruling could have grave consequences.

“The ability of dark money to come pouring into this state has now been blasted wide open,” Rep. Micah Caskey, R – Lexington, said Monday during a meeting of the House Ethics Committee called in response to the ruling.

The judge’s order results from a lawsuit brought in federal court earlier this year by the ultraconservative South Carolina Freedom Caucus, a group of hardline Republicans who have often been at odds with the larger House Republican Caucus since the Freedom Caucus’ inception a little over a year ago.

Under state law, there are four designated legislative caucuses, or groups of lawmakers: the Republican Caucus, Democratic Caucus, Black Caucus, and Women’s Caucus.

These caucuses have certain privileges, like campaigning and fundraising as a group to financially back their members in elections, but they still have to comply with strict rules mandating disclosures of who is a member and who is donating to their cause.

There are more than a dozen other groups at the State House registered as special interest caucuses, including, but not limited to, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, the Family Caucus, the Sportsmen’s Caucus, and the Rural Caucus.

While these groups of lawmakers can meet and vote together, they were barred from any activity as a group that would influence the outcome of an election or ballot measure, like fundraising and campaigning on behalf of their members.

Lawmakers who violated that part of state ethics law could face prison time and fines.

In February, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus sued in federal court, alleging this law violates their constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection.

Last week, Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled in the Freedom Caucus’ favor in a nearly 40-page order and permanently blocked the enforcement of this part of South Carolina ethics law.

“We didn’t ask to be treated any differently. We simply asked to be put on the same footing, and that’s exactly what this judge did,” Rep. RJ May, R – Lexington and vice chair of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, said Monday.

The lawsuit was filed against the House Ethics Committee, the group responsible for enforcing the ethics law.

The committee held a meeting Monday to get an overview of the ruling from its lawyer, who said the implications are not totally clear at this point.

But some members of the Ethics Committee contended while the judge intended for the special interest caucuses to be allowed the same privileges and to operate under the same rules as the four legislative caucuses, only the General Assembly can rewrite the law to enforce this.

The legislature is out of session right now and likely will not return to Columbia until January.

So Ethics Committee members argue that, for the time being, this means the Freedom Caucus — or any other special interest caucus a member has formed or wants to form — does not have to follow these ethics rules that the Republican, Democratic, Black, and Women’s caucuses do.

“What is clear is that this does blow a hole, as was previously stated, in the law of South Carolina as it relates to dark money and the money coming in when two members of the General Assembly can get together and take cash donations in unlimited amounts and spend that in any way they see fit. That’s a problem that anyone should see,” House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D – Richland and a member of the House Ethics Committee, told reporters following Monday’s one-and-a-half-hour meeting.

During the meeting, Rutherford imagined a hypothetical situation in which a single lawmaker could form a Fishing Caucus, solicit cash donations from people whose identities would not have to be disclosed, and use that money to purchase equipment like boats and lures, all without the public knowing they had raised that money or spent it that way.

Caskey, also a member of the Ethics Committee, took Rutherford’s scenario a step further.

He asked the committee’s lawyer if a potential outcome, under this ruling, could be for a legislator in a special interest caucus, like the fictional Fishing Caucus, to pay themselves from lobbyists’ unrestricted and undisclosed donations by acting as a director of the caucus or vendor of its services.

“I think that’s right,” attorney Susan McWilliams answered.

May told reporters the members of the House Ethics Committee who expressed concerns with the ruling were “attempting to make the situation seem more dire than anything.”

He said he believes while the judge’s ruling allows the South Carolina Freedom Caucus and any other special interest caucuses to immediately start raising money, they must follow the same rules that currently govern the four legislative caucuses in doing so.

“Any lawyer worth his salt can read this order and see that the judge’s orders are clear: That she wants both special legislative interest caucuses and legislative caucuses to be treated the same,” May, a political consultant by trade, said. “To say that order does anything different is simply lying to the public.”

Some members of the 10-legislator House Ethics Committee — who are split evenly between Democrats and Republicans and the majority of whom are lawyers — have criticized the South Carolina Freedom Caucus for filing a lawsuit instead of attempting to change state ethics law in their capacities as members of the General Assembly.

May responded that constitutional violations need to be remedied immediately instead of waiting for the legislative process to play out and that “a number of folks in leadership positions” told him Freedom Caucus bills would never get a hearing in the House, let alone advance to the floor for a debate.

The House Ethics Committee has less than a month, until July 12, to decide its next step, with options including appealing the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

“The ramifications and the implications of where we stand are still murky, but I think it’s clear that they’re significant,” House Ethics Committee Chair Jay Jordan, R – Florence, said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

