Officers continue search for alleged suspects following jewelry robbery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for three suspects after a jewelry store in Greenville was robbed in May.

Officers said they responded to the Diamonds Choice Store along Woodruff on May 17 after someone reported the incident.

According to officers, the suspects allegedly came in with firearms and told the customers and employees to lie on the floor. Officers stated that the suspects then used a hammer to break the glass displays and steal the jewelry.

Officers are still working to identify the suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

