Officers continue search for alleged suspects following jewelry robbery

Jewelry Robbery in Greenville
Jewelry Robbery in Greenville(Greenwood Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for three suspects after a jewelry store in Greenville was robbed in May.

Officers said they responded to the Diamonds Choice Store along Woodruff on May 17 after someone reported the incident.

According to officers, the suspects allegedly came in with firearms and told the customers and employees to lie on the floor. Officers stated that the suspects then used a hammer to break the glass displays and steal the jewelry.

Officers are still working to identify the suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Arthur Lawson
Man accused of stabbing inside Upstate gas station charged
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
One-year-old boy dead after being struck by car in Oconee Co.
Three injured in Greenville Co. shooting
GCSO: 3 injured in overnight shooting during large gathering
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Generic Water
Hart Co. Coroner identifies body of missing father found in lake Hartwell

Latest News

Lewis Ray Stewart and Cassidy Diane Loper
Drug trafficking suspect caught in vent trying to escape jail, deputies say
Frank Arthur Lawson
Man accused of stabbing inside Upstate gas station charged
Masked, armed suspects robbed Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard on June 18. One of the...
Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Pickens Co. crash, left 3 others hurt