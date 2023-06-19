Report: 83-year-old man arrested for sitting in front yard while naked

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested for exposing himself to his neighbors.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on June 16, a deputy went to a home on Howard Street for a man who was only wearing a towel. The man was warned he we would go to jail if officials found him exposing himself to his neighbors.

Deputies said on June 18, the same deputy pulled up to the home and saw the same man sitting in a lawn chair, completely naked and exposing himself.

The man, 83-year-old Nathaniel Ham McKinney, was placed into custody and charged with indecent exposure.

MORE NEWS: 3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.