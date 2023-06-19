SCHP: 2 killed, 3 hurt after two cars collided in Pickens County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead and three others were injured in a Pickens County crash Sunday night.

According to troopers, a SUV and a sedan were heading opposite ways on SC-11 when they crashed into each other around 10:30 p.m. There was only one person in the SUV and four in sedan.

Highway Patrol said the both drivers and one passenger in the sedan were taken to the hospital with injuries. The other two passengers from the sedan sadly passed on scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the two victims.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: Report: 83-year-old man arrested for sitting in front yard while naked

