South Carolina Republican Party sets date for presidential primary

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The date for the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina has been decided.

The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) State Executive Committee voted unanimously on February 24, 2024.

“This will give our voters the chance to do what they do best - interact one-on-one with our candidates,” SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said.

The filing deadline for candidates is October 31, 2023.

The filing fee costs $50,000 per candidate.

