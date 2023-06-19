Tropical Depression 3 forms, likely becomes first hurricane of the season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third tropical depression of the 2023 season formed in the Central Atlantic Monday morning. It’s expected to continue to get better organized throughout Monday thanks to a favorable environment and become a tropical storm by Monday night. The next name on the list is Bret.

Strengthens to a tropical storm late Monday (Fox Carolina)

Light wind shear, warmer than normal ocean waters and plenty of moisture continue to fuel the storm as it heads west over the next several days. By late Wednesday, the storm is forecast to become the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season.

A ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic north of the system helps to push it on a westward track. By late Thursday, the storm approaches the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands Thursday night into Friday. How much of a curve to the west-northwest the system takes depends on the strength of the storm. If it maintains hurricane strength into the Caribbean Sea, it should turn more toward the north, putting it’s path toward the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Cuba. A weaker system would head more west and could sag south of those islands. Still, if you have travel plans to the Caribbean in the next week or so, you may want to delay your plans in order to avoid the tropical impacts.

Expect to become a hurricane by late week (Fox Carolina)

As of right now, we can’t say for sure what potential US impacts would be for next week. A lot depends on how far north or south the storm track once it enters the Caribbean Sea.

