Upstate mental health resources for anxiety
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) says anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States.
NAMI says anxiety affects everyone, but when feelings of intense fear and distress become overwhelming, an anxiety disorder may be the cause.
NAMI says some symptoms of anxiety include:
- Feelings of apprehension or dread
- Feeling tense or jumpy
- Restlessness or irritability
- Anticipating the worst
- Pounding, racing heart and shortness of breath
- Sweating
- Upset stomach, frequent urination or diarrhea
Below are a list of resources for anxiety.
|Resource
|Location
|Phone number
|Specialty
|Telehealth
|iTrust Wellness Group
|Greenville/Seneca
|(864) 520-2020
|Adult
|Yes
|Thriveworks
|Greenville
|(864) 387-3130
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Living Rite
|Mauldin
|(779) 777-7335
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|South Carolina Psychiatric Group
|Greer
|(864) 877-5688
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Mindpath Health
|Greenville
|(864) 658-4141
|N/A
|Yes
|Piedmont Psychiatric Services
|Greenville
|(864) 676-9211
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Riverbend Counseling
|Greenville
|(864) 581-2458
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Ashwood Counseling
|Simpsonville
|(864) 688-9416
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Solid Foundation Counseling
|Greenville/Anderson
|(864) 614-1407
|Adult
|N/A
|Serenitee Counseling and Community Services
|Taylors
|(864) 243-8097
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Uplift Counseling
|Greenville
|(864) 458-8176
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|New Beginnings Palmetto
|Greenville
|(864) 356-3184
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Magnolia Counseling Associates
|Spartanburg
|(864) 583-5969
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Skylyn Counseling
|Spartanburg
|(864) 585-5010
|Adult
|N/A
|North Grove Counseling Associates
|Spartanburg
|Varies by counselor –
visit website
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Be Well Counseling
|Spartanburg
|(864) 266-4339
|Adult
|Yes
|Gateway Counseling
|Greenville/Spartanburg
/Anderson
|(864) 406-6041
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Genesis Counseling Services
|Spartanburg
|(864) 515-6440
|Adolescent/Adult
|N/A
|Restoring Hope Counseling
|Anderson
|(864) 642-1171
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Carpe Diem Counseling
|Anderson
|(864) 649-6061
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting Services
|Anderson
|(864) 401-8013
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|Heart to Heart Counseling
|Anderson
|(864) 727-3025
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|Counseling for Life
|Anderson
|(864) 353-3384
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Valley-High Counseling
|Simpsonville
|(864) 729-2804
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Beckman Center for Mental Health Services
|Several Upstate locations –
Visit website for details
|(864) 229-7120
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting
|Laurens
|(864) 841-8731
|N/A
|N/A
|Balancing Eden Counseling
|Telehealth only
|(864) 214-6393
|Adult
|Yes
|Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions
|Simpsonville
|(864) 963-4028
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Creative Insight Counseling
|Spartanburg
|(864) 707-1953
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates
|Greenwood
|(864) 227-3908
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Parnell Counseling Center
|Greenwood
|(864) 377-8559
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Due West Family Medicine
|Abbeville
|(864) 379-2345
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Ideal Self Counseling
|Abbeville
|(864) 933-7224
|N/A
|N/A
