Upstate mental health resources for anxiety

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) says anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States.

NAMI says anxiety affects everyone, but when feelings of intense fear and distress become overwhelming, an anxiety disorder may be the cause.

NAMI says some symptoms of anxiety include:

Feelings of apprehension or dread

Feeling tense or jumpy

Restlessness or irritability

Anticipating the worst

Pounding, racing heart and shortness of breath

Sweating

Upset stomach, frequent urination or diarrhea

Below are a list of resources for anxiety.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth iTrust Wellness Group Greenville/Seneca (864) 520-2020 Adult Yes Thriveworks Greenville (864) 387-3130 Children/Adult Yes Living Rite Mauldin (779) 777-7335 Children/Adult N/A South Carolina Psychiatric Group Greer (864) 877-5688 Children/Adult N/A Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville (864) 676-9211 Children/Adult N/A Riverbend Counseling Greenville (864) 581-2458 Children/Adult Yes Ashwood Counseling Simpsonville (864) 688-9416 Children/Adult Yes Solid Foundation Counseling Greenville/Anderson (864) 614-1407 Adult N/A Serenitee Counseling and Community Services Taylors (864) 243-8097 Children/Adult N/A Uplift Counseling Greenville (864) 458-8176 Adolescent/Adult Yes New Beginnings Palmetto Greenville (864) 356-3184 Children/Adult N/A Magnolia Counseling Associates Spartanburg (864) 583-5969 Children/Adult Yes Skylyn Counseling Spartanburg (864) 585-5010 Adult N/A North Grove Counseling Associates Spartanburg Varies by counselor –

visit website Children/Adult Yes Be Well Counseling Spartanburg (864) 266-4339 Adult Yes Gateway Counseling Greenville/Spartanburg

/Anderson (864) 406-6041 Children/Adult Yes Genesis Counseling Services Spartanburg (864) 515-6440 Adolescent/Adult N/A Restoring Hope Counseling Anderson (864) 642-1171 Children/Adult N/A Carpe Diem Counseling Anderson (864) 649-6061 Adolescent/Adult Yes New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting Services Anderson (864) 401-8013 Adolescent/Adult Yes Heart to Heart Counseling Anderson (864) 727-3025 Adolescent/Adult Yes Counseling for Life Anderson (864) 353-3384 Children/Adult N/A Valley-High Counseling Simpsonville (864) 729-2804 Children/Adult Yes Beckman Center for Mental Health Services Several Upstate locations –

Visit website for details (864) 229-7120 Children/Adult Yes Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting Laurens (864) 841-8731 N/A N/A Balancing Eden Counseling Telehealth only (864) 214-6393 Adult Yes Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions Simpsonville (864) 963-4028 Children/Adult N/A Creative Insight Counseling Spartanburg (864) 707-1953 Children/Adult Yes Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates Greenwood (864) 227-3908 Children/Adult N/A Parnell Counseling Center Greenwood (864) 377-8559 Children/Adult N/A Due West Family Medicine Abbeville (864) 379-2345 Children/Adult N/A Ideal Self Counseling Abbeville (864) 933-7224 N/A N/A

