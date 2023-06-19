Upstate mental health resources for attention disorders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition characterized by inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

NAMI says ADHD treatment can lead to success in school, work, and life in general.

NAMI says some symptoms of ADHD include:

Becoming easily distracted, and jumping from activity to activity

Becoming bored with a task quickly

Trouble completing or turning in homework assignments

Losing things like school supplies or toys

Daydreaming or wandering with lack of motivation

Fidgeting and squirming, having trouble sitting still.

Non-stop talking

Impatience

Difficulty taking turns, waiting or sharing

Below are a list of attention disorder resources.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth iTrust Wellness Group Greenville/Seneca (864) 520-2020 Adult Yes Thriveworks Greenville (864) 387-3130 Children/Adult Yes Living Rite Mauldin (779) 777-7335 Children/Adult N/A Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville (864) 676-9211 Children/Adult N/A Riverbend Counseling Greenville (864) 581-2458 Children/Adult Yes Ashwood Counseling Simpsonville (864) 688-9416 Children/Adult Yes Serenitee Counseling and Community Services Taylors (864) 243-8097 Children/Adult N/A Magnolia Counseling Associates Spartanburg (864) 583-5969 Children/Adult Yes Gateway Counseling Greenville/Spartanburg

/Anderson (864) 406-6041 Children/Adult Yes Genesis Counseling Services Spartanburg (864) 515-6440 Adolescent/Adult N/A Restoring Hope Counseling Anderson (864) 642-1171 Children/Adult N/A Balancing Eden Counseling Telehealth only (864) 214-6393 Adult Yes Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions Simpsonville (864) 963-4028 Children N/A Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates Greenwood (864) 227-3908 Children/Adult N/A Due West Family Medicine Abbeville (864) 379-2345 Children/Adult N/A

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.