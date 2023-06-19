Upstate mental health resources for attention disorders

Attention disorder resources
Attention disorder resources(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition characterized by inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

NAMI says ADHD treatment can lead to success in school, work, and life in general.

NAMI says some symptoms of ADHD include:

  • Becoming easily distracted, and jumping from activity to activity
  • Becoming bored with a task quickly
  • Trouble completing or turning in homework assignments
  • Losing things like school supplies or toys
  • Daydreaming or wandering with lack of motivation
  • Fidgeting and squirming, having trouble sitting still.
  • Non-stop talking
  • Impatience
  • Difficulty taking turns, waiting or sharing

Below are a list of attention disorder resources.

ResourceLocationPhone numberSpecialtyTelehealth
iTrust Wellness GroupGreenville/Seneca(864) 520-2020AdultYes
ThriveworksGreenville(864) 387-3130Children/AdultYes
Living RiteMauldin(779) 777-7335Children/AdultN/A
Mindpath HealthGreenville(864) 658-4141N/AYes
Piedmont Psychiatric ServicesGreenville(864) 676-9211Children/AdultN/A
Riverbend CounselingGreenville(864) 581-2458Children/AdultYes
Ashwood CounselingSimpsonville(864) 688-9416Children/AdultYes
Serenitee Counseling and Community ServicesTaylors(864) 243-8097Children/AdultN/A
Magnolia Counseling AssociatesSpartanburg(864) 583-5969Children/AdultYes
Gateway CounselingGreenville/Spartanburg
/Anderson		(864) 406-6041Children/AdultYes
Genesis Counseling ServicesSpartanburg(864) 515-6440Adolescent/AdultN/A
Restoring Hope CounselingAnderson(864) 642-1171Children/AdultN/A
Balancing Eden CounselingTelehealth only(864) 214-6393AdultYes
Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral InterventionsSimpsonville(864) 963-4028ChildrenN/A
Western Carolina Psychiatric AssociatesGreenwood(864) 227-3908Children/AdultN/A
Due West Family MedicineAbbeville(864) 379-2345Children/AdultN/A

