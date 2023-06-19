Upstate mental health resources for attention disorders
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition characterized by inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.
NAMI says ADHD treatment can lead to success in school, work, and life in general.
NAMI says some symptoms of ADHD include:
- Becoming easily distracted, and jumping from activity to activity
- Becoming bored with a task quickly
- Trouble completing or turning in homework assignments
- Losing things like school supplies or toys
- Daydreaming or wandering with lack of motivation
- Fidgeting and squirming, having trouble sitting still.
- Non-stop talking
- Impatience
- Difficulty taking turns, waiting or sharing
Below are a list of attention disorder resources.
|Resource
|Location
|Phone number
|Specialty
|Telehealth
|iTrust Wellness Group
|Greenville/Seneca
|(864) 520-2020
|Adult
|Yes
|Thriveworks
|Greenville
|(864) 387-3130
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Living Rite
|Mauldin
|(779) 777-7335
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Mindpath Health
|Greenville
|(864) 658-4141
|N/A
|Yes
|Piedmont Psychiatric Services
|Greenville
|(864) 676-9211
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Riverbend Counseling
|Greenville
|(864) 581-2458
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Ashwood Counseling
|Simpsonville
|(864) 688-9416
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Serenitee Counseling and Community Services
|Taylors
|(864) 243-8097
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Magnolia Counseling Associates
|Spartanburg
|(864) 583-5969
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Gateway Counseling
|Greenville/Spartanburg
/Anderson
|(864) 406-6041
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Genesis Counseling Services
|Spartanburg
|(864) 515-6440
|Adolescent/Adult
|N/A
|Restoring Hope Counseling
|Anderson
|(864) 642-1171
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Balancing Eden Counseling
|Telehealth only
|(864) 214-6393
|Adult
|Yes
|Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions
|Simpsonville
|(864) 963-4028
|Children
|N/A
|Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates
|Greenwood
|(864) 227-3908
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Due West Family Medicine
|Abbeville
|(864) 379-2345
|Children/Adult
|N/A
