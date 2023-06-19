Upstate mental health resources for borderline personality disorder (BPD)

BPD resources
BPD resources
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental health (NAMI) says borderline personality disorder (BPD) is characterized by difficulties regulating emotion.

NAMI says people experiencing BPD feel intense emotions for extended periods of time, and it’s harder for them to return to a stable state of mind.

Here are some symptoms of BPD, according to NAMI:

  • Frantic efforts to avoid real or imagined abandonment by friends and family
  • Unstable personal relationships that alternate between idealization (“I’m so in love!”) and devaluation (“I hate her”). This is also sometimes known as “splitting.”
  • Distorted and unstable self-image, affecting moods, values, opinions, goals and relationships.
  • Self-harming behavior including suicidal threats or attempts.
  • Inappropriate, intense or uncontrollable anger—often followed by shame and guilt.
  • Dissociative feelings—disconnecting from your thoughts or sense of identity or “out of body” type of feelings—and stress-related paranoid thoughts.
ResourceLocationPhone numberSpecialtyTelehealth
Mindpath HealthGreenville(864) 658-4141N/AYes
iTrust Wellness GroupGreenville/Seneca(864) 520-2020AdultYes
Beckman Center for Mental Health ServicesSeveral Upstate locations –
Visit website for details		(864) 229-7120Children/AdultYes
Balancing Eden CounselingTelehealth only(864) 214-6393AdultYes
Due West Family MedicineAbbeville(864) 379-2345Children/AdultN/A

