Upstate mental health resources for borderline personality disorder (BPD)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental health (NAMI) says borderline personality disorder (BPD) is characterized by difficulties regulating emotion.

NAMI says people experiencing BPD feel intense emotions for extended periods of time, and it’s harder for them to return to a stable state of mind.

Here are some symptoms of BPD, according to NAMI:

Frantic efforts to avoid real or imagined abandonment by friends and family

Unstable personal relationships that alternate between idealization (“I’m so in love!”) and devaluation (“I hate her”). This is also sometimes known as “splitting.”

Distorted and unstable self-image, affecting moods, values, opinions, goals and relationships.

Self-harming behavior including suicidal threats or attempts.

Inappropriate, intense or uncontrollable anger—often followed by shame and guilt.

Dissociative feelings—disconnecting from your thoughts or sense of identity or “out of body” type of feelings—and stress-related paranoid thoughts.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes iTrust Wellness Group Greenville/Seneca (864) 520-2020 Adult Yes Beckman Center for Mental Health Services Several Upstate locations –

Visit website for details (864) 229-7120 Children/Adult Yes Balancing Eden Counseling Telehealth only (864) 214-6393 Adult Yes Due West Family Medicine Abbeville (864) 379-2345 Children/Adult N/A

