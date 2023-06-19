Upstate mental health resources for depression

(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health says depression is more than just feeling sad or going through a rough patch.

NAMI says depression is a serious condition that can be treated with medication, psychotherapy, and healthy lifestyle choices.

Here are some symptoms of depression, according to NAMI:

  • Lack of concentration
  • Lack of interest in activities
  • Hopelessness or guilty thoughts
  • Suicidal thoughts
  • Loss of energy
  • Changes in appetite

Below are a list of depression resources.

ResourceLocationPhone numberSpecialtyTelehealth
iTrust Wellness GroupGreenville/Seneca(864) 520-2020AdultYes
ThriveworksGreenville(864) 387-3130Children/AdultYes
Living RiteMauldin(779) 777-7335Children/AdultN/A
South Carolina Psychiatric GroupGreer(864) 877-5688Children/AdultN/A
Mindpath HealthGreenville(864) 658-4141N/AYes
Piedmont Psychiatric ServicesGreenville(864) 676-9211Children/AdultN/A
Ashwood CounselingSimpsonville(864) 688-9416Children/AdultYes
Solid Foundation CounselingGreenville/Anderson(864) 614-1407AdultN/A
Serenitee Counseling and Community ServicesTaylors(864) 243-8097Children/AdultN/A
Uplift CounselingGreenville(864) 458-8176Adolescent/AdultYes
New Beginnings PalmettoGreenville(864) 356-3184Children/AdultN/A
Magnolia Counseling AssociatesSpartanburg(864) 583-5969Children/AdultYes
Skylyn CounselingSpartanburg(864) 585-5010AdultN/A
North Grove Counseling AssociatesSpartanburgVaries by counselor –
Visit website		Children/AdultYes
Be Well CounselingSpartanburg(864) 266-4339AdultYes
Gateway CounselingGreenville/Spartanburg
/Anderson		(864) 406-6041Children/AdultYes
Genesis Counseling ServicesSpartanburg(864) 515-6440Adolescent/AdultN/A
Restoring Hope CounselingAnderson(864) 642-1171Children/AdultN/A
Carpe Diem CounselingAnderson(864) 649-6061Adolescent/AdultYes
New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting ServicesAnderson(864) 401-8013Adolescent/AdultYes
Heart to Heart CounselingAnderson(864) 727-3025Adolescent/AdultYes
Counseling for LifeAnderson(864) 353-3384Children/AdultN/A
Valley-High CounselingSimpsonville(864) 729-2804Children/AdultYes
Beckman Center for Mental Health ServicesSeveral Upstate locations –
Visit website for details		(864) 229-7120Children/AdultYes
Hope Unlimited Counseling and ConsultingLaurens(864) 841-8731N/AN/A
Balancing Eden CounselingTelehealth only(864) 214-6393AdultYes
Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral InterventionsSimpsonville(864) 963-4028Children/AdultN/A
Creative Insight CounselingSpartanburg(864) 707-1953Children/AdultYes
Western Carolina Psychiatric AssociatesGreenwood(864) 227-3908Children/AdultN/A
Parnell Counseling CenterGreenwood(864) 377-8559Children/AdultN/A
Due West Family MedicineAbbeville(864) 379-2345Children/AdultN/A

