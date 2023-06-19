Upstate mental health resources for depression

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health says depression is more than just feeling sad or going through a rough patch.

NAMI says depression is a serious condition that can be treated with medication, psychotherapy, and healthy lifestyle choices.

Here are some symptoms of depression, according to NAMI:

Lack of concentration

Lack of interest in activities

Hopelessness or guilty thoughts

Suicidal thoughts

Loss of energy

Changes in appetite

Below are a list of depression resources.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth iTrust Wellness Group Greenville/Seneca (864) 520-2020 Adult Yes Thriveworks Greenville (864) 387-3130 Children/Adult Yes Living Rite Mauldin (779) 777-7335 Children/Adult N/A South Carolina Psychiatric Group Greer (864) 877-5688 Children/Adult N/A Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville (864) 676-9211 Children/Adult N/A Ashwood Counseling Simpsonville (864) 688-9416 Children/Adult Yes Solid Foundation Counseling Greenville/Anderson (864) 614-1407 Adult N/A Serenitee Counseling and Community Services Taylors (864) 243-8097 Children/Adult N/A Uplift Counseling Greenville (864) 458-8176 Adolescent/Adult Yes New Beginnings Palmetto Greenville (864) 356-3184 Children/Adult N/A Magnolia Counseling Associates Spartanburg (864) 583-5969 Children/Adult Yes Skylyn Counseling Spartanburg (864) 585-5010 Adult N/A North Grove Counseling Associates Spartanburg Varies by counselor –

Visit website Children/Adult Yes Be Well Counseling Spartanburg (864) 266-4339 Adult Yes Gateway Counseling Greenville/Spartanburg

/Anderson (864) 406-6041 Children/Adult Yes Genesis Counseling Services Spartanburg (864) 515-6440 Adolescent/Adult N/A Restoring Hope Counseling Anderson (864) 642-1171 Children/Adult N/A Carpe Diem Counseling Anderson (864) 649-6061 Adolescent/Adult Yes New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting Services Anderson (864) 401-8013 Adolescent/Adult Yes Heart to Heart Counseling Anderson (864) 727-3025 Adolescent/Adult Yes Counseling for Life Anderson (864) 353-3384 Children/Adult N/A Valley-High Counseling Simpsonville (864) 729-2804 Children/Adult Yes Beckman Center for Mental Health Services Several Upstate locations –

Visit website for details (864) 229-7120 Children/Adult Yes Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting Laurens (864) 841-8731 N/A N/A Balancing Eden Counseling Telehealth only (864) 214-6393 Adult Yes Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions Simpsonville (864) 963-4028 Children/Adult N/A Creative Insight Counseling Spartanburg (864) 707-1953 Children/Adult Yes Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates Greenwood (864) 227-3908 Children/Adult N/A Parnell Counseling Center Greenwood (864) 377-8559 Children/Adult N/A Due West Family Medicine Abbeville (864) 379-2345 Children/Adult N/A

