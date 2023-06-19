Upstate mental health resources for depression
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health says depression is more than just feeling sad or going through a rough patch.
NAMI says depression is a serious condition that can be treated with medication, psychotherapy, and healthy lifestyle choices.
Here are some symptoms of depression, according to NAMI:
- Lack of concentration
- Lack of interest in activities
- Hopelessness or guilty thoughts
- Suicidal thoughts
- Loss of energy
- Changes in appetite
Below are a list of depression resources.
|Resource
|Location
|Phone number
|Specialty
|Telehealth
|iTrust Wellness Group
|Greenville/Seneca
|(864) 520-2020
|Adult
|Yes
|Thriveworks
|Greenville
|(864) 387-3130
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Living Rite
|Mauldin
|(779) 777-7335
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|South Carolina Psychiatric Group
|Greer
|(864) 877-5688
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Mindpath Health
|Greenville
|(864) 658-4141
|N/A
|Yes
|Piedmont Psychiatric Services
|Greenville
|(864) 676-9211
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Ashwood Counseling
|Simpsonville
|(864) 688-9416
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Solid Foundation Counseling
|Greenville/Anderson
|(864) 614-1407
|Adult
|N/A
|Serenitee Counseling and Community Services
|Taylors
|(864) 243-8097
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Uplift Counseling
|Greenville
|(864) 458-8176
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|New Beginnings Palmetto
|Greenville
|(864) 356-3184
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Magnolia Counseling Associates
|Spartanburg
|(864) 583-5969
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Skylyn Counseling
|Spartanburg
|(864) 585-5010
|Adult
|N/A
|North Grove Counseling Associates
|Spartanburg
Varies by counselor
Visit website
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Be Well Counseling
|Spartanburg
|(864) 266-4339
|Adult
|Yes
|Gateway Counseling
|Greenville/Spartanburg
/Anderson
|(864) 406-6041
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Genesis Counseling Services
|Spartanburg
|(864) 515-6440
|Adolescent/Adult
|N/A
|Restoring Hope Counseling
|Anderson
|(864) 642-1171
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Carpe Diem Counseling
|Anderson
|(864) 649-6061
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting Services
|Anderson
|(864) 401-8013
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|Heart to Heart Counseling
|Anderson
|(864) 727-3025
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|Counseling for Life
|Anderson
|(864) 353-3384
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Valley-High Counseling
|Simpsonville
|(864) 729-2804
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Beckman Center for Mental Health Services
Several Upstate locations
Visit website for details
|(864) 229-7120
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting
|Laurens
|(864) 841-8731
|N/A
|N/A
|Balancing Eden Counseling
|Telehealth only
|(864) 214-6393
|Adult
|Yes
|Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions
|Simpsonville
|(864) 963-4028
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Creative Insight Counseling
|Spartanburg
|(864) 707-1953
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates
|Greenwood
|(864) 227-3908
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Parnell Counseling Center
|Greenwood
|(864) 377-8559
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Due West Family Medicine
|Abbeville
|(864) 379-2345
|Children/Adult
|N/A
