Upstate mental health resources for eating disorders

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says when a person becomes so preoccupied with food and weight issues that they find it harder to focus on other aspects of their life, it could be a sign of an eating disorder.

NAMI says eating disorder symptoms commonly appear in adolescence and young adulthood.

Below are some symptoms of eating disorders, according to NAMI:

Anorexia

  • Denying yourself food
  • Refusing to eat
  • Binge eating
  • Social withdrawal
  • Irregularities in menstruation

Bulimia

  • Binging large amounts of food during short periods of time
  • Forced vomiting
  • Abuse of laxatives
  • Excessive excessive
  • Low self esteem

Below are a list of eating disorder resources.

ResourceLocationPhone numberSpecialtyTelehealth
ThriveworksGreenville(864) 387-3130Children/AdultYes
Living RiteMauldin(779) 777-7335Children/AdultN/A
South Carolina Psychiatric GroupGreer(864) 877-5688Children/AdultN/A
Mindpath HealthGreenville(864) 658-4141N/AYes
Magnolia Counseling AssociatesSpartanburg(864) 583-5969Children/AdultYes
New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting ServicesAnderson(864) 401-8013Adolescent/AdultYes
Valley-High CounselingSimpsonville(864) 729-2804Children/AdultYes
Western Carolina Psychiatric AssociatesGreenwood(864) 227-3908Children/AdultN/A
Due West Family MedicineAbbeville(864) 379-2345Children/AdultN/A

