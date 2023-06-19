Upstate mental health resources for eating disorders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says when a person becomes so preoccupied with food and weight issues that they find it harder to focus on other aspects of their life, it could be a sign of an eating disorder.

NAMI says eating disorder symptoms commonly appear in adolescence and young adulthood.

Below are some symptoms of eating disorders, according to NAMI:

Anorexia

Denying yourself food

Refusing to eat

Binge eating

Social withdrawal

Irregularities in menstruation

Bulimia

Binging large amounts of food during short periods of time

Forced vomiting

Abuse of laxatives

Excessive excessive

Low self esteem

Below are a list of eating disorder resources.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth Thriveworks Greenville (864) 387-3130 Children/Adult Yes Living Rite Mauldin (779) 777-7335 Children/Adult N/A South Carolina Psychiatric Group Greer (864) 877-5688 Children/Adult N/A Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes Magnolia Counseling Associates Spartanburg (864) 583-5969 Children/Adult Yes New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting Services Anderson (864) 401-8013 Adolescent/Adult Yes Valley-High Counseling Simpsonville (864) 729-2804 Children/Adult Yes Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates Greenwood (864) 227-3908 Children/Adult N/A Due West Family Medicine Abbeville (864) 379-2345 Children/Adult N/A

