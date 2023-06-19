Upstate mental health resources for eating disorders
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says when a person becomes so preoccupied with food and weight issues that they find it harder to focus on other aspects of their life, it could be a sign of an eating disorder.
NAMI says eating disorder symptoms commonly appear in adolescence and young adulthood.
Below are some symptoms of eating disorders, according to NAMI:
Anorexia
- Denying yourself food
- Refusing to eat
- Binge eating
- Social withdrawal
- Irregularities in menstruation
Bulimia
- Binging large amounts of food during short periods of time
- Forced vomiting
- Abuse of laxatives
- Excessive excessive
- Low self esteem
Below are a list of eating disorder resources.
|Resource
|Location
|Phone number
|Specialty
|Telehealth
|Thriveworks
|Greenville
|(864) 387-3130
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Living Rite
|Mauldin
|(779) 777-7335
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|South Carolina Psychiatric Group
|Greer
|(864) 877-5688
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Mindpath Health
|Greenville
|(864) 658-4141
|N/A
|Yes
|Magnolia Counseling Associates
|Spartanburg
|(864) 583-5969
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting Services
|Anderson
|(864) 401-8013
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|Valley-High Counseling
|Simpsonville
|(864) 729-2804
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates
|Greenwood
|(864) 227-3908
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Due West Family Medicine
|Abbeville
|(864) 379-2345
|Children/Adult
|N/A
