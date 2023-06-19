Upstate mental health resources for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is characterized by repetitive, unwanted, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and irrational, excessive urges to do certain actions (compulsions).

NAMI says that although people struggling with OCD may know their thoughts are irrational, they are often unable to stop them.

NAMI says here are some symptoms of OCD:

Obsessions

Thoughts about harming or having harmed someone

Doubts about having done something right, like turning off the stove or locking a door

Unpleasant sexual images

Fears of saying or shouting inappropriate things in public

Compulsions

Hand washing due to a fear of germs

Counting and recounting money because a person is can’t be sure they added correctly

Checking to see if a door is locked or the stove is off

“Mental checking” that goes with intrusive thoughts is also a form of compulsion

Below are a list of resources for obsessive compulsive disorder.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth iTrust Wellness Group Greenville/Seneca (864) 520-2020 Adult Yes Living Rite Mauldin (779) 777-7335 Children/Adult N/A South Carolina Psychiatric Group Greer (864) 877-5688 Children/Adult N/A Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville (864) 676-9211 Children/Adult N/A Uplift Counseling Greenville (864) 458-8176 Adolescent/Adult Yes Magnolia Counseling Associates Spartanburg (864) 583-5969 Children/Adult Yes Genesis Counseling Services Spartanburg (864) 515-6440 Adolescent/Adult N/A Restoring Hope Counseling Anderson (864) 642-1171 Children/Adult N/A Beckman Center for Mental Health Services Several Upstate locations –

Visit website for details (864) 229-7120 Children/Adult Yes Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting Laurens (864) 841-8731 N/A N/A Balancing Eden Counseling TeleHealth only (864) 214-6393 Adult Yes Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions Simpsonville (864) 963-4028 Children/Adult N/A

