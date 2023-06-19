Upstate mental health resources for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)

(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is characterized by repetitive, unwanted, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and irrational, excessive urges to do certain actions (compulsions).

NAMI says that although people struggling with OCD may know their thoughts are irrational, they are often unable to stop them.

NAMI says here are some symptoms of OCD:

Obsessions

  • Thoughts about harming or having harmed someone
  • Doubts about having done something right, like turning off the stove or locking a door
  • Unpleasant sexual images
  • Fears of saying or shouting inappropriate things in public

Compulsions

  • Hand washing due to a fear of germs
  • Counting and recounting money because a person is can’t be sure they added correctly
  • Checking to see if a door is locked or the stove is off
  • “Mental checking” that goes with intrusive thoughts is also a form of compulsion

Below are a list of resources for obsessive compulsive disorder.

ResourceLocationPhone numberSpecialtyTelehealth
iTrust Wellness GroupGreenville/Seneca(864) 520-2020AdultYes
Living RiteMauldin(779) 777-7335Children/AdultN/A
South Carolina Psychiatric GroupGreer(864) 877-5688Children/AdultN/A
Mindpath HealthGreenville(864) 658-4141N/AYes
Piedmont Psychiatric ServicesGreenville(864) 676-9211Children/AdultN/A
Uplift CounselingGreenville(864) 458-8176Adolescent/AdultYes
Magnolia Counseling AssociatesSpartanburg(864) 583-5969Children/AdultYes
Genesis Counseling ServicesSpartanburg(864) 515-6440Adolescent/AdultN/A
Restoring Hope CounselingAnderson(864) 642-1171Children/AdultN/A
Beckman Center for Mental Health ServicesSeveral Upstate locations –
Visit website for details		(864) 229-7120Children/AdultYes
Hope Unlimited Counseling and ConsultingLaurens(864) 841-8731N/AN/A
Balancing Eden CounselingTeleHealth only(864) 214-6393AdultYes
Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral InterventionsSimpsonville(864) 963-4028Children/AdultN/A

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Arthur Lawson
Man accused of stabbing inside Upstate gas station charged
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
One-year-old boy dead after being struck by car in Oconee Co.
Three injured in Greenville Co. shooting
GCSO: 3 injured in overnight shooting during large gathering
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Generic Water
Hart Co. Coroner identifies body of missing father found in lake Hartwell

Latest News

Resources are available for your mental health needs across Upstate South Carolina.
Upstate mental health resources
Upstate mental health resources for anxiety
Attention disorder resources
Upstate mental health resources for attention disorders
Bipolar disorder resources
Upstate mental health resources for bipolar disorder
BPD resources
Upstate mental health resources for borderline personality disorder (BPD)