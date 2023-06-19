Upstate mental health resources for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is characterized by repetitive, unwanted, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and irrational, excessive urges to do certain actions (compulsions).
NAMI says that although people struggling with OCD may know their thoughts are irrational, they are often unable to stop them.
NAMI says here are some symptoms of OCD:
Obsessions
- Thoughts about harming or having harmed someone
- Doubts about having done something right, like turning off the stove or locking a door
- Unpleasant sexual images
- Fears of saying or shouting inappropriate things in public
Compulsions
- Hand washing due to a fear of germs
- Counting and recounting money because a person is can’t be sure they added correctly
- Checking to see if a door is locked or the stove is off
- “Mental checking” that goes with intrusive thoughts is also a form of compulsion
Below are a list of resources for obsessive compulsive disorder.
|Resource
|Location
|Phone number
|Specialty
|Telehealth
|iTrust Wellness Group
|Greenville/Seneca
|(864) 520-2020
|Adult
|Yes
|Living Rite
|Mauldin
|(779) 777-7335
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|South Carolina Psychiatric Group
|Greer
|(864) 877-5688
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Mindpath Health
|Greenville
|(864) 658-4141
|N/A
|Yes
|Piedmont Psychiatric Services
|Greenville
|(864) 676-9211
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Uplift Counseling
|Greenville
|(864) 458-8176
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|Magnolia Counseling Associates
|Spartanburg
|(864) 583-5969
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Genesis Counseling Services
|Spartanburg
|(864) 515-6440
|Adolescent/Adult
|N/A
|Restoring Hope Counseling
|Anderson
|(864) 642-1171
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Beckman Center for Mental Health Services
|Several Upstate locations –
Visit website for details
|(864) 229-7120
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting
|Laurens
|(864) 841-8731
|N/A
|N/A
|Balancing Eden Counseling
|TeleHealth only
|(864) 214-6393
|Adult
|Yes
|Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions
|Simpsonville
|(864) 963-4028
|Children/Adult
|N/A
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.