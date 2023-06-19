Upstate mental health resources for schizophrenia

Schizophrenia resources
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that interferes with a person’s ability to think clearly, manage emotions, make decisions, and relate to others.

NAMI says it can be difficult to diagnose schizophrenia in teens because the first signs can include a change of friends, drop in grades, sleep problems, and irritability - which is common adolescent behavior.

Below are a list of schizophrenia symptoms, according to NAMI:

  • Hallucinations
  • Delusions
  • Speaking in a “disconnected” way
  • Inability to follow through with activities
  • Difficulty remembering things
  • Showing little interest in life

Below are a list of resources for people struggling with schizophrenia.

ResourceLocationPhone numberSpecialtyTelehealth
iTrust Wellness GroupGreenville/Seneca(864) 520-2020AdultYes
South Carolina Psychiatric GroupGreer(864) 877-5688Children/AdultN/A
Mindpath HealthGreenville(864) 658-4141N/AYes
Beckman Center for Mental Health ServicesSeveral Upstate locations –
Visit website for details		(864) 229-7120Children/AdultYes
Balancing Eden CounselingTelehealth only(864) 214-6393AdultYes

