Upstate mental health resources for schizophrenia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that interferes with a person’s ability to think clearly, manage emotions, make decisions, and relate to others.

NAMI says it can be difficult to diagnose schizophrenia in teens because the first signs can include a change of friends, drop in grades, sleep problems, and irritability - which is common adolescent behavior.

Below are a list of schizophrenia symptoms, according to NAMI:

Hallucinations

Delusions

Speaking in a “disconnected” way

Inability to follow through with activities

Difficulty remembering things

Showing little interest in life

Below are a list of resources for people struggling with schizophrenia.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth iTrust Wellness Group Greenville/Seneca (864) 520-2020 Adult Yes South Carolina Psychiatric Group Greer (864) 877-5688 Children/Adult N/A Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes Beckman Center for Mental Health Services Several Upstate locations –

Visit website for details (864) 229-7120 Children/Adult Yes Balancing Eden Counseling Telehealth only (864) 214-6393 Adult Yes

