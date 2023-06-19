Upstate mental health resources for schizophrenia
Jun. 19, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that interferes with a person’s ability to think clearly, manage emotions, make decisions, and relate to others.
NAMI says it can be difficult to diagnose schizophrenia in teens because the first signs can include a change of friends, drop in grades, sleep problems, and irritability - which is common adolescent behavior.
Below are a list of schizophrenia symptoms, according to NAMI:
- Hallucinations
- Delusions
- Speaking in a “disconnected” way
- Inability to follow through with activities
- Difficulty remembering things
- Showing little interest in life
Below are a list of resources for people struggling with schizophrenia.
|Resource
|Location
|Phone number
|Specialty
|Telehealth
|iTrust Wellness Group
|Greenville/Seneca
|(864) 520-2020
|Adult
|Yes
|South Carolina Psychiatric Group
|Greer
|(864) 877-5688
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Mindpath Health
|Greenville
|(864) 658-4141
|N/A
|Yes
|Beckman Center for Mental Health Services
|Several Upstate locations –
Visit website for details
|(864) 229-7120
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Balancing Eden Counseling
|Telehealth only
|(864) 214-6393
|Adult
|Yes
