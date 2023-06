Upstate mental health resources for stress

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says some people develop Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in response to traumatic events like accidents, assault, military combat, or natural disaster.

Below are a list of symptoms of PTSD, according to NAMI:

Recurring memories

Bad dreams including flashbacks of trauma

Intrusive thoughts

Avoidance

Feeling guilty, numb, worried, or depressed

Hypervigilance

People may also experience stress in response to every day life, without a diagnosis of PTSD.

Below are a list of stress management resources.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth iTrust Wellness Group Greenville/Seneca (864) 520-2020 Adult Yes Thriveworks Greenville (864) 387-3130 Children/Adult Yes South Carolina Psychiatric Group Greer (864) 877-5688 Children/Adult N/A Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes Riverbend Counseling Greenville (864) 581-2458 Children/Adult Yes Ashwood Counseling Simpsonville (864) 688-9416 Children/Adult Yes Solid Foundation Counseling Greenville/Anderson (864) 614-1407 Adult N/A Uplift Counseling Greenville (864) 458-8176 Adolescent/Adult Yes New Beginnings Palmetto Greenville (864) 356-3184 Children/Adult N/A Magnolia Counseling Associates Spartanburg (864) 583-5969 Children/Adult Yes Skylyn Counseling Spartanburg (864) 585-5010 Adult N/A North Grove Counseling Associates Spartanburg Varies by counselor -

Visit website Children/Adult Yes Be Well Counseling Spartanburg (864) 266-4339 Adult Yes Gateway Counseling Greenville/Spartanburg

/Anderson (864) 406-6041 Children/Adult Yes Genesis Counseling Services Spartanburg (864) 515-6440 Adolescent/Adult N/A Restoring Hope Counseling Anderson (864) 642-1171 Children/Adult N/A Carpe Diem Counseling Anderson (864) 649-6061 Adolescent/Adult Yes New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting Services Anderson (864) 401-8013 Adolescent/Adult Yes Heart to Heart Counseling Anderson (864) 727-3025 Adolescent/Adult Yes Counseling for Life Anderson (864) 353-3384 Children/Adult N/A Valley-High Counseling Simpsonville (864) 729-2804 Children/Adult Yes Beckman Center for Mental Health Services Several Upstate locations –

Visit website for details (864) 229-7120 Children/Adult Yes Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting Laurens (864) 841-8731 N/A N/A Balancing Eden Counseling Telehealth only (864) 214-6393 Adult Yes Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions Simpsonville (864) 963-4028 Children/Adult Yes Creative Insight Counseling Spartanburg (864) 707-1953 Children/Adult Yes Western Carolina Psychiatric Associates Greenwood (864) 227-3908 Children/Adult N/A Parnell Counseling Center Greenwood (864) 377-8559 Children/Adult N/A Due West Family Medicine Abbeville (864) 379-2345 Children/Adult N/A

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.