4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme

According to allegations in indictment, they defrauded at least 17 federally insured financial institutions of more than $17 million
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that four individuals have been indicted and four have been convicted following involvement in a multi-million dollar bank fraud scheme.

According to officials, after a criminal indictment was unsealed the four indicted are alleged to have been involved in the $17 million dollar scheme.

The individuals 48-year-old Kotto Yaphet Paul of Waxhaw, North Carlina; 48-year-old Latoya Tamieka Ford of Covington, Georgia; 64-year-old Bruce Howard Marko of Charlotte, North Carolina and 49-year-old Love Norman of West Palm Beach, Florida are charged with the following:

  • 1 count of wire fraud and bank fraud conspiracy
  • 16 counts of financial institution fraud
  • 4 counts of money laundering

Officials said according to allegations contained in the indictment, from 2016 to May 2021, the four individuals above and their co-conspirators executed a fraudulent loan scheme that defrauded at least 17 federally insured financial institutions of more than $17 million.

It is alleged in the indictment that the defendants and their co-conspirators obtained loans from the financial institutions by submitting loan applications that contained fraudulent information, including false employment and income information, false tax returns and misrepresentations regarding the applicants’ assets, liabilities, and the intended use the loan proceeds.

The indictment further alleges that based on the fraudulent loan applications, the defendants secured at least 42 loans from the financial institutions.

Also contrary to information provided on the loan applications about the purpose of the loans, the defendants allegedly used the loan proceeds to purchase real estate, cover unrelated business expenses, make investments and pay for personal expenditures. It is also alleges that the defendants defaulted on most of the loans, causing substantial losses to the financial institutions that issued the loans.

Officials said each defendant has appeared in court on the charges.

The bank fraud and wire fraud conspiracy charges carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. The charge of financial institution fraud carries a prison term of up to 30 years per count and the money laundering offense has a statutory maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison for each offense.

The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Officials said the following four additional defendants have been convicted of bank fraud conspiracy for their involvement in the scheme.

  • 45-year-old Amrish D. Patel of Stockbridge, Georgia was sentenced to 15 months in prison
  • 47-year-old Dwight A. Peebles of Chapel Hill, North Carolina was sentenced to 18 months in prison
  • 56-year-old Denise Woodard of Roswell, Georgia was ordered to serve 36 months in prison
  • 54-year-old Derrick L. Harrison of Greenville, South Carolina was sentenced to a year and a day in prison

According to officials, the defendants were also ordered to pay restitution ranging from $620,000 to more than $3.1 million.

