70-year-old Greenville man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said a 70-year-old man was arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

According to the attorney general’s office, Walter Stokes Hunter was arrested on Thursday, June 15 on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor third degree which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Officials said Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville Police Department made the arrest after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to officials, he was previously convicted on related charges in 2013.

