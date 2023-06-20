70-year-old Greenville man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said a 70-year-old man was arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

According to the attorney general’s office, Walter Stokes Hunter was arrested on Thursday, June 15 on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor third degree which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Officials said Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville Police Department made the arrest after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to officials, he was previously convicted on related charges in 2013.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Masked, armed suspects robbed Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard on June 18. One of the...
Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say

Latest News

Flash flooding reported in Western North Carolina
Flooding causes collapsed bridge, mud slides, road closures in Western North Carolina
Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Events happening at The Children's Museum of the Upstate
Flash flood leads to mudslide in Western NC
Flash flood leads to mudslide in Western NC