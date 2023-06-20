Clemson University to break ground on new residence hall renovation

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University is breaking ground on a major renovation project for new students.

The project is for three high-rise complexes that will house more than a third of its first-year students.

According to university officials, the decision to renovate instead of complete demolition and rebuild reflects a financial goal to continue to provide quality housing at a competitive rate with peer institutions. Demolishing and replacing the buildings was estimated to cost $125 million more than renovation.

“A room in a college residence hall is more than just a bedroom,” said the university. “It’s the place where first-year students live independently for the first time, meet new friends and make memories that last a lifetime.”

The new project will help the university deliver the number one student experience in the nation.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

