Clemson University to break ground on new residence hall renovation

Clemson University is breaking ground on a major renovation project for new students.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University is breaking ground on a major renovation project for new students.

The project is for three high-rise complexes that will house more than a third of its first-year students.

According to university officials, the decision to renovate instead of complete demolition and rebuild reflects a financial goal to continue to provide quality housing at a competitive rate with peer institutions. Demolishing and replacing the buildings was estimated to cost $125 million more than renovation.

“A room in a college residence hall is more than just a bedroom,” said the university. “It’s the place where first-year students live independently for the first time, meet new friends and make memories that last a lifetime.”

The new project will help the university deliver the number one student experience in the nation.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Front Porch Housing continues to help people coming out of crisis

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say
Deputies: Mother, son charged with murder of Upstate man
Warrants: Mother, son accused of killing Upstate man with metal rod

Latest News

Flash flooding reported in Polk County
Flash flooding causing road closures in Polk County
Flash flooding reported in Polk County
Flash flooding reported in Polk County
Clemson University to break ground on new residence hall renovation
Clemson University to break ground on new residence hall renovation
Fawn reunited with mother after Upstate firefighters rescue it from creek
Fawn reunited with mother after Upstate firefighters rescue it from creek