Earthquake reported in Midlands Tuesday morning
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands Tuesday morning.
The USGS said the 2.0 magnitude quake hit 3.4 miles east southeast of Elgin at 7:39 a.m. It had a depth of 2 kilometers.
According to the agency, the earthquake was 19.6 east northeast of South Carolina’s capital, Columbia.
