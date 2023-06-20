Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids

Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater rafting.(Harker Family)
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BEND, Wisc. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin father of 13 is dead following a rafting incident on Friday, according to officials.

According to a news release from his family, Dr. Dustin Harker was on a whitewater rafting trip with friends from church and four of his 13 kids when the tragedy happened in Colorado.

The incident happened in Fremont County along the Arkansas River, according to KKTV.

The family said Harker and the kids had rafted on the river before, but the rapids were more turbulent than before due to the high rainfall this year.

During their ride down the river, the raft in which Harker and three of his children were riding capsized, and everyone struggled to stay above the water.

Harker threw the capsized raft off his youngest daughter who became trapped underneath it, and the group was able to make it to shore. However, the family said Harker had taken on too much water and became unresponsive shortly after talking.

Others performed CPR on Harker for 30 minutes to try to resuscitate him but were unable to bring him back.

“This turn of events has been traumatic for everyone involved – especially for those who witnessed the tragedy unfold,” the release said.

The family said they are grateful to Harker for ensuring all of his children made it back safely.

According to an extended family member, Dr. Harker worked as a neurologist in Colorado Springs for several years before moving to Kansas. He lived in Palmer Lake from 2020 to about 2022.

“Dustin was a neurologist and a devoted father, loved playing games, having outdoor adventures and having fun with his kids,” the release said.

Donations can be made to a GoFundMe set up to support Harker’s family.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe has raised $35,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Masked, armed suspects robbed Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard on June 18. One of the...
Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say

Latest News

Brothers Fernando, left, and Jacob Ortega watch their dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas,...
Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity
A black bear (file)
Officials warn visitors to look out for bears on Blue Ridge Parkway
Jacob Mutis, 3, died after being left in a hot car in Spartanburg, SC in 2021.
Mother sues DSS after 3-year-old’s hot car death in Spartanburg
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
Lottery generic
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket