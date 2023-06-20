First Alert Traffic: I-26 eastbound lanes opened after Man climbs down interstate sign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation were advising drivers to use an alternate commute this morning due to a man who was standing on a sign on a Columbia highway.

Deputies with the Lexington Sheriff’s Department reported the man has climbed down the sign safely but to still expect delays in the area.

Update: Obstruction on roadway; I-26 EB: at Exit115, no lns clsd, Ocrd: 8:24AM. https://t.co/p7VDsFUOJs | 10:07A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) June 20, 2023

Crews worked to get the issue cleared as soon as possible and the alternate route of exiting the highway at the Airport Boulevard exit.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.