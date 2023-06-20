First Alert Traffic: Man climbs sign on I-26, traffic being rerouted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use an alternate commute this morning due to a man standing on a sign on a Columbia highway.

Update: Obstruction on roadway; I-26 EB: at Exit115, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 8:24AM. https://t.co/p7VDsFUgTU | 8:57A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) June 20, 2023

Traffic administration says all lanes have been closed on I-26 eastbound Exit 115/Cayce.

Crews are working to get the issue cleared as soon as possible and traffic is being rerouted to exit the highway at the Airport Boulevard exit. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.