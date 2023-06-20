First Alert Weather Days through Friday for heavy rain, flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Alert Weather Days continue through Friday, with heavy rain already causing flooding issues around the region.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain through Friday

Flooding concerns increase into mid-week

Drier weekend outlook

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

Rainfall Reports since Monday (WHNS)

We continue through our stretch of First Alert Weather Days, still in place through Friday thanks to a nearly-stationary low pressure system. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms have already produced flash flooding, a partial landslide, and caused a bridge collapse in Polk County northeast of Greenville and more is on the way. Occasionally heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon through tonight, with localized flooding remaining our chief concern.

Areas where rain is heaviest or where thunderstorms run over the same areas repeatedly will be most at risk for flooding, so it is critical that you remain alert in your travels through this evening and into tonight. Remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown.” If you encounter a flooded roadway, seek an alternate route instead of attempting to cross in your vehicle. Water is likely to be deeper than it appears.

Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Thursday. (WHNS)

The forecast remains nearly identical Wednesday through Friday as the system continues to hover over the region. Waves of rain and thunderstorms will continue, along with the risk for more flooding. Folks in the mountains will also be at an increased risk for mudslides or landslides as we move through toward the end of the week. A Flood Watch remains in effect until Thursday evening, with an additional 3″-6″ of rain expected through the end of Friday.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 11:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Conditions look like they will begin to improve over the weekend as the system finally begins to pull away. Saturday and Sunday will still present a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, but in a diminished capacity compared to the rest of the week. Highs that spend the rest of the work week in the 70s will trend toward the 80s over the weekend as we get some sun to break back out as well.

Rain Chances, Next 7 Days (WHNS)

In the tropics, we continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Bret. The storm is moving west through the central Atlantic, en route to the Caribbean some time on Friday. The storm is not currently forecast to become a hurricane, and it remains too early to determine if it will have any direct impacts in the United States. We will continue to keep a close eye on it, along with an additional disturbance behind it that could become our next tropical system.

Tropical Storm Bret Forecast Track (WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.