Flash flooding causing road closures in Polk County

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported road closures in Polk County due to flash flooding Tuesday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Alert Weather Meteorologist Bryan Bachman says a large system is dumping rain and storms in our area for day two of five First Alert Weather days.

Here’s a look at those closures:

  • Skyuka Creek is flooding and caused Lynn Road to close from Capps Road to Rippy Road.
  • Silver Creek Road and Garrett Road have been shut down.
  • Road flooding has been reported on McMurray Avenue.

We have First Alert Weather team coverage:

