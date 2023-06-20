Flash flooding causing road closures in Polk County

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Alert Weather Meteorologist Bryan Bachman says a large system is dumping rain and storms in our area for day two of five First Alert Weather days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported road closures in Polk County due to flash flooding Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at those closures:

Skyuka Creek is flooding and caused Lynn Road to close from Capps Road to Rippy Road.

Silver Creek Road and Garrett Road have been shut down.

Road flooding has been reported on McMurray Avenue.

